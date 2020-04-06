Guess who Reeves credits for raising 'John Wick'





John Wick fame actor Keanu Reeves credits director Chad Stahelski for expanding the film franchises action into different environments. "Chad Stahelski, the director of the films, wanted to expand John Wick's action into different environments and he wanted ninjas," Reeves said. "It's John Wick so what, let's have a motorcycle fight with swords and pistols which is against ninjas. This one involved some technology I won't go into the details of it but it's pretty involved. So there was some real motorcycle riding and then the fight stuff was completely a whole different thing," added the actor, who essays the role of remorseful assassin 'John Wick'. The 'John Wick' franchise has raised the bar for action films mainly due to its departure from the cliche action aesthetic. The third chapter of the film franchise 'John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum' released last year. It will air in India on April 12 on Star Movies. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the third movie as well. It also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.





Leave Your Comments