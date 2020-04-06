Vicky, Katrina's 'Bhoot' connection





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal the new couple of B'town is occasionally getting to meet nowadays during the lockdown. Other than their relationship there's one more connection between them, the 'Tiger ZindaHai' actress and the 'Uri' actor have something more in common and that's the word 'Bhoot'. While Vicky's last release was the Karan Johar produced film 'Bhoot 'which tanked badly at the Box office, Katrina's next release has a similar title - it is called 'Telephone Bhoot' and is being bankrolled by FarhanAkhtar. According to a report in Emirates 24/7, "It is a pure coincidence and nothing to read between the lines. Agreed that Vicky had signed on his horror film first, but the title came in much later - just around the time when Katrina's horror-comedy also got its name," say industry sources. 'Telephone Bhoot' also has 'Gully Boy' actor SiddhantChaturvedi and IshaanKhatter in it and is being directed by Gurmeet Singh.





Leave Your Comments