Sonam to produce a film with husband





Sonam K Ahuja, as she likes to be called after her marriage, is currently in isolation with her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja for whom Sonam is cooking new recipes which she is learning from her mom over video-conferencing. It is reliably learnt that there is something much bigger cooking between Sonam and Anand. They intend to turn partners in film production in 2021.A source close to Kapoor says, "Sonam has so far been partnering in her sister Rhea Kapoor's Production house. That partnership will continue. But Sonam also wants to collaborate with her husband Anand over movie productions."Anand has, so far, not invested in movie production. There was talk of Anand joining hands with father-in-law Anil Kapoor and sister-in-law Rhea as a co-producer. But it seems his wife has convinced him to branch out as an independent producer.





