'Ityadi' extends support to distressed people

Hanif Sanket (left) briefs his team before the distribution of food items among distressed people. -Collected



Amid the suffering of coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh, 'Ityadi'--the most popular TV magazine show of the country--has extended its support to the distressed people across the nation, including the capital city Dhaka.







With the slogan, 'Sokoler Tore SokoleAmra, ProttekeAmraPorerTorey', 'Ityadi' family has joined hands with the people--who were featured in the show for their social acts to help the people in need--to fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. HanifSanket, the frontrunner of the magazine show, along with the Fagun Audio Vision employees has taken the initiative.







With the help of Arif-Nazmul and their volunteer team, they on April 1 distributed foods among 200 families living in Mirpur 1,Mirpur 2 and Mirpur 10, Tolarbag, Technical, Shyamoli, Dhanmondi, Elephant Road and Shahbag, among other 15 points in the capital.



Next day (April 2), the Ityadi team, with the help of MamunBiswas, held another relief campaign in Belkuchi in Sirajganj. Maintaining the proper social distancing precautions, the team provided food rations to 200 families from that area.





Moreover, raising awareness about coronavirus transmission and how to take precautions to, the Ityadi team is going to different parts of the country and spreading message through loud speakers, so that the people can listen to it from their respective home.







Till now, the awareness campaign of 'Ityadi' took place in Patnitala in Naogaon, Chilmari in Kurigram, Belkuchi in Sirajganj, Gopalpur in Tangail, Bagatipara in in Natore, Sujanagar in Pabna, Patuakhali, Charghat, Bagha, Cox's Bazar and Ramu.





