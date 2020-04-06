Dilara Zaman, Elora, Prova together in 'Porer Meye'





Popular actresses Dilara Zaman, Elora Gahar, and Sadia Jahan Prova are sharing the screen in 'Porer Meye', a drama serial directed by Habib Shakil on NTV.





Written by Syed Zia Uddin, only a few episodes of the serial have been aired so far. But the serial is already getting a positive response from viewers. The showbiz industry is seeing major changes at a time when the country is suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak.Responsible citizens and celebrities around the world have put themselves in self-quarantine to avoid the virus.





Following the trend, Dilara Zaman, Elora Gahar, and Prova have all gone into self-quarantine at their residences. Dilara Zaman said, "I live alone. I am currently staying at my Uttara residence. I am taking extra precaution because of my age and diabetes problem. Both my daughters live abroad. I am also worried about them as they are about me. May Allah almighty keep everyone safe and bring back the peaceful days."





Elora Gahar said, "I have been suffering from cancer for a long time. So, I am not really scared about the coronavirus. Still, I am staying at home at Banani with my family. Alongside, I am trying to encourage and make people aware through social media to help those who are in need."







Prova said, "A lot of people around the world are dying due to the coronavirus. There is a rising number of coronavirus patients in our country as well. We do not know what is in store for us. We should stay at home and take precautionary measures. May Allah save all of us from this pandemic?"







