Mimhelps of 500 families in Rajshahi





Due to the coronavirus situation in the country many celebrities are standing beside the working people who fell in trouble and now the National Film Award winner BidyaSinhaMimhas been added to that list.





It is learned that the actress secretly took the responsibility of 500 families of Rajshahi. Through her uncle, she is regularly giving them cash and food. However, she did not let anyone including media know about that matter.





When asking Mim, she avoided the matter and told that she has been staying at home since March 18. She gave leave to servants including the driver, maid. But whenever she needs essential commodities, she contacts her driver as his house is in the neighborhood, she added.







Meanwhile, Mim's new movie 'Paran' directed by Raihan Rafi is waiting for release where YashRohan and Shariful Raj acted opposite her. She will appear with another film 'Ittefaq' directed by the same director where Siam Ahmed is acting opposite her.



