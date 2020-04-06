7th DIMFF calls for submissions





Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF), scheduled to be held from February 26-27, 2021, is calling on filmmakers to submit films for the 7th edition of the festival.





DIMFF features three competitive categories namely Screening, Competition and One Minute.





The two-day festival is organized annually by CinemaScope, which is a film apprenticeship program of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.Any one from any region can submit films shot using mobile phone in Screening Category. The best film will receive DIMFF Best Film Award.





Students of under graduate or graduate level can participate and submit films in the Competition Category. The winner will receive Cinemascope Best Film Award.





Any student from grade 1-12 can participate in One Minute Competition Category. The winner will receive ULAB Young Filmmaker Award.A submitted film can be directed by an individual or group (maximum 4 persons).





To compete in the Competition Category, a participant must be a university student who has a student identity card valid at least till March 2021. For One Minute Category, a participant must be a grade 1 to 12 student who has a student identity card valid at least till March 2021. Each participant can submit maximum 2 films.





Films which have been screened and participated in other festivals or competitions are also welcome but the films submitted in previous DIMFF will not be accepted.Submission will be accepted via FilmFreeway(https://filmfreeway.com/DIMFF) only.





Films will have to be submitted before September 26, 2020.CinemaScope aims to contribute in community development by reading, analysing, and making films.The winners will receive cash prizes, trophies and certificates. Besides, participants will receive certificates and gift boxes.







Leave Your Comments