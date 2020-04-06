Astros ace to donate pay to COVID-19 relief effort



Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said he plans to donate his pay to COVID-19 relief efforts during baseball's shutdown.





In a post on Instagram, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton said they had decided to give his paychecks to a different organization each week as baseball awaits the start of the season.





The 2020 Major League Baseball season was due to get under way on March 26 but was suspended before a single pitch had been tossed as the coronavirus pandemic erupted.





"(Kate Upton) and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis," Verlander said.





"Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home."





USA reported that Verlander would be paid $4,773 per day for 60 days of the shutdown, or $286,980.





---AFP, Los Angeles

