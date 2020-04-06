O'Keefe quits first class cricket after NSW snub



Australia's Steve O'Keefe, whose 12 wickets for 70 runs against India in a 2017 test remains the best figures by a visiting spinner, quit first class cricket on Sunday after New South Wales opted not to retain him.





O'Keefe was the leading wicket-taker among spinners in the recent Sheffield Shield season, which triggered speculation about a possible test recall for the 35-year-old.





"I was disappointed when I was told that I wasn't getting a contract but I respect and accept the decision, so I have decided to retire from first class cricket," the left-arm spinner said in a statement.





O'Keefe said it had been a "privilege" to play for his country and to captain his state. He would miss the camaraderie the most, he added.





"When I think about my time playing cricket, that's what I'll miss most," added O'Keefe, who will continue to play for Sydney Sixers in the T20 Big Bash League.





One of the 13 spinners Australia have employed to fill the void left by Shane Warne's 2007 exit, O'Keefe played nine tests between 2014-17, claiming 35 wickets. Twelve of them came in the 2014 Pune test alone, where he claimed six wickets in each innings to help Australia to a comprehensive victory.





"He is one of the most successful spinners ever to play for NSW, which earned him Australian selection and the captaincy of the Blues," NSW chief executive said.





"On behalf of Cricket NSW I'd like to thank Steve for his great service to NSW and Australian cricket." O'Keefe will be available to play for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. The left-arm spinner finishes his Shield career with 224 wickets at 25.01 to his name. He also represented Australia in nine Tests and seven T20Is.







One of the highs of his red-ball career was when he returned brilliant match-figures of 12/70 against India in 2017, helping Australia set up a memorable Test win over in Pune.







NSW's only other real spin option this summer was youngster Jason Sangha, but he only bowled two overs in the red-ball competition. The Blues could now be forced to look elsewhere for a spinner, or take a punt on a non-established player.





O'Keefe has battled calf injuries in recent years, but still looked as if he could continue playing for longer. He will finish his first-class career with 301 wickets at 24.66.





His haul makes him the third most successful left-arm spinner in Shield history behind Englishman Tony Lock and Victorian Ray Bright. It will be at international level where O'Keefe is best remembered.



After making his debut in Dubai in 2004, he played his last Test in Bangladesh in 2017. Often the second spin choice in Asia, he also played two Tests on home soil, picking up wickets against the West Indies and Pakistan at the SCG in 2016 and 2017.





However has since been leapfrogged by Mitchell Swepson in the Test pecking order, while Ashton Agar has also come into the extended squad in recent years.









Leave Your Comments