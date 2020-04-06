Stuart Watkiss feeds poor People through BFF

Bangladesh Football federation (BFF) official distributing foods among the poor and helpless people on behalf of Stuart Watkiss, the technical director of BFF in BFF house at Matijhil, Dhaka on Sunday. -BFF



Stuart Watkiss, the technical director of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has become the latest sports personality to donate in the BFF's food-distributing program among poor people on Sunday amid the Covid-19 crisis.







The English technical director who has been staying in his house in London, fed the low income people through the Bangladesh Football Federation due to lockdown situation for COVID 19 in Bangladesh as the coronavirus outbreak triggered 'stay at home' rules has almost stopped their income apparently.





Jamie Day, the national team head coach, earlier fed poor people through BFF on last Wednesday. Stuart Watkiss joined as Assistant Coach in June 2018 and was handed the responsibility of Technical Director for three months on February this year.





Watkiss worked for several clubs including Mansfield Town from January 2002 to December 2002, Kidderminster Harriers from November 2004 to January 2006, Grimsby Town from March 2018 to October 2008, Bharat FC from November 2014 to May 2015 and Naxxar Lions from September 2017 to November 2017.





Coaches besides Jamie Day and national team assistant coach and BFF technical director Stuart Watkiss, goalkeeping coach Robert Andrew Mimms, BFF-Fortis academy coaches Robert Martin Ryles and Andrew Turner have also been in UK since March 15.





The BFF will continue the food-distributing program until the end of the lockdown satiation. Meanwhile, BFF keen to extend contracts with Bangladesh National Team Head Coach Jamie Day and Technical Director-cum-Assistant Coach Stuart Watkiss by one year.





BFF appointed Jamie Day as the head coach of Bangladesh National Football Team and Bangladesh U-23 football team on May in 2018.BFF General Secretary Md Abu Nayeem Shohag said that the federation will finalise contracts with English duo in the mid of April.





"Jamie's contract will end on May 15 and Watkiss's on May 30. We have not started the negotiations with them yet but we will start it as soon as possible. Hopefully, we will finalise it in the mid of this month (April). Jamie also wants to stay here so we will keep the terms and conditions as it was for the last one year. But there might be slight changes," said Shohag.





"We have had a meeting and BFF wanted a contract proposal from me and just waiting. It is still under process. We are all interested to extend further." Jamie said.The 40-year-old British Coach started his managerial career with English Club Welling United where he worked as player-manager from November in 2009 to December 2014.







Later, Jamie worked for Ebbsfleet United as a manager from December 2014 to April 2015, for Forest Green Rovers as an assistant manager for May 2015 to May 2016, for Braintree Town as a manager from May 2016 to September 2016 and returned in Welling United as a first team coach and later as manager from November 2016 to January 2017.





Day also worked for Gillingham as first team coach from January 2017 to September 2017 and worked for Barrow as assistant manager from February 2018 to May 2018.

