12 private hospitals requisitioned in Ctg to treat corona patients





A total of 12 reputed private hospitals in the port city have been requisitioned to treat the coronavirus patients.Chattogram district administration requisitioned the city's 12 private hospitals in the public interest.However, the treatment activities in all hospitals are not starting together.







Three hospitals are being prepared in the first phase. The rest nine hospitals will be prepared as per the requirements.Mohammad Kamal Hossain, additional deputy commissioner (general) on Sunday that these private hospitals were requisitioned to avail of their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities, reports BSS.





The requisitioned hospitals in the city are Parkview Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC, CSCR, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Royal Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.





Hossain said that according to the definition of the 2017 Law of Possession Act, the government can take possession of any property that is suitable and good for any crucial period of time in exchange of compensation for a temporary period.





Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS that the selected hospitals will be used in phases and it will depend on the coronavirus situation in the country."However, the three hospitals - Parkview, Medical Center and Imperial Hospital -have been asked to get prepared immediately. I hope that they have started their preparatory work as per the requisition order" he added.





Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Ilias Hossain said that the administration can take possession of any immovable property in the public interest.





He hoped that the identified hospitals will take necessary preparations soon to treat the coronavirus patients in the public interest For the first time, a coronavirus patient was found in Chattogram on Friday at city's Dampara area.

