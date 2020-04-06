OMS of rice begins in Ctg at Taka10 per kg





The open market sale (OMS) of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram (kg) has started in Chattogram.





Chattogram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ilias Hossain said that the rice is being sold at different spots in the city. He said this in an emergency meeting of the District Relief and Disaster Management Committee (DRDMC) organized by the district administration the at Circuit House on Sunday to ensure proper execution of the relief distribution program.





The deputy commissioner said rice will be sold directly at different spots in the city by the district food control department at Tk 10 per kg."The government has taken this initiative considering the condition of low middle and middle class families of society. He said the OMS rice is being sold maintaining the 'social distancing," he added.





The rest houses selected for the residential purpose for doctors and other service providers after treatment of the coronavirus patients were visited by the DRDM members in different areas in the city after the meeting, the district administration said in a press release.





These rest houses are being prepared in every upazila and city of the district, adjacent to the health complex.Earlier, the district administration requisitioned 20 rooms at regional public administration training centre in the city, 60 rooms at Premier University Hostel and 15 rooms in Customs Training House for the residential purpose of doctors.

