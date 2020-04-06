CCCI asks shops to shut





Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), on Sunday called upon the people concerned to shut all shops, except grocery and medicine shops, in the city and district at 6 pm everyday in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.





In a statement, the CCCI president said the government has extended the general holidays to prevent coronavirus, while Bangladesh Garments Manufacturing Exporting Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturing Exporter Association (BKMEA) have asked their members to keep their factories closed in line with the government direction, reports BSS.





In this situation, it is very important for all to stay in their respective houses, he said, adding, "Therefore, the CCCI urge all to close all shops except grocery stores and medicine shops at 6 pm every day. Haats and bazaars should also be closed after 6 pm, if necessary."





Mahbub Alam called upon to all, including the businessmen and shopkeepers, to follow safety rules of World Health Organization and the government's directives, and stand by the jobless and low-income people in this situation.

