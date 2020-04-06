Global virus cases pass 1.2m



More than 1.2 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world with the United States topping the list, according to Johns Hopkins University.





The global death toll hit 64,849 on Sunday, the university said.





Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





More than 311,957 people have tested positive in the United States and over 8,300 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on Jan 20.







Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travelers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak. India is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as coronavirus cases topped 3,350 on Sunday.







The number of deaths from the coronavirus in France reached a new high - 7,560 - on Saturday as the government included more previously unreported deaths in nursing homes.





Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to take on the challenge and disruption caused by the outbreak with good-humored resolve when she makes an extremely rare address to rally the nation on Sunday.







Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would ask parliament to extend lockdown measures by 15 days until April 26, as the rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths slowed again in one of the world's worst-hit countries.







Bangladesh confirmed 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the highest number of positive tests in a single day.





It took the tally of infections to 88 while the death toll from the virus rose to nine, according to IEDCR, the government's disease control agency.





