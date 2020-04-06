Modi lights lamp as Indians join hands against virus



People across India switched off lights in their houses and lit lamps at their doors and balconies in solidarity with the rest of the country in combating COVID-19 at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Modi had, in a video message last week, asked Indians to light a lamp or flash a torch from their mobile phone at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes.







The Prime Minister lit a lamp at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg and tweeted a Sanskrit verse, seeking health and prosperity for all and the defeat of all enemies.







Modi wore a white south Indian mundu (dhoti) and an Assamese gamocha (towel) and lit a traditional oil lamp from south India. This was to convey, sources said, solidarity with all corners of the country.





President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind also lit lamps as did Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. Several political party leaders, including YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi Palaniswami, joined in.





Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lit a lamp along with AIIMS doctors and staff, whom he called "Corona warriors", on the Delhi campus.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called two former Presidents, Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Patil and all senior opposition leaders of the country including former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Devegowda, to discuss the coronavirus outbreak in the country.





The other leaders he called included Congress's Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Odisha's Naveen Patnaik, south leaders KCR, MK Stalin, and ally Parkash Singh Badal.





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments