Ivy demands curfew in N'ganj



Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy has demanded imposing curfew in the industrial city in order to battle the spread of the deadly coronavirus.





She came up with the demand in a statement issued on Sunday. In the statement, Mayor Ivy urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to urgently impose the curfew.







The authorities have already put three areas in the city on lockdown as it has recorded a cluster of 11 coronavirus cases, including two deaths, until Sunday.





The statement said the densely populated city inhabited by workers is at risk of a larger outbreak as the Economic Processing Zone and industrial units of garment or hosiery firms along with wholesale markets are situated in it Ivy, a doctor by training, fears that the situation will spiral out of control if the authorities do not act on her advice.





The district's Deputy Commissioner Md Jasim Uddin said: "All sorts of steps will be taken to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The administration will go tougher if necessary.







