US, BD partner to help US citizens return home

US Ambassador Earl Miller and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met departing US passengers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Sunday. -US Embassy



US Embassy in Dhaka arranged a second charter flight for several hundred American citizens and their family members who wished to return to the United States in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.







All confirmed US citizen passengers who came to the airport on Sunday, as for the first flight on March 30, were able to board, according to a press release sent by the US Embassy to The Asian Age.





US Ambassador Earl Miller and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met at the airport to observe the operations and speak with departing passengers.







The government of Bangladesh, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, local law enforcement and airport officials, and dozens of Embassy personnel helped facilitate this second Qatar Airways charter flight.







This charter flight and the previous flight exemplify the strong and enduring cooperation, people-to-people ties, and friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.







On March 19, as a result of the global impact of COVID-19, the US Department of State issued a worldwide Travel Advisory urging US citizens to avoid international travel, and for those who live in the United States, to return or prepare to remain overseas for an indefinite period.







While many Americans are staying in Bangladesh, some have decided to return home; the Embassy is committed to helping them do so. All US citizens should register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) as soon as possible at https://step.state.gov/to receive the latest updates.





As of April 4, the Department of States has coordinated the repatriation of over 40,000 Americans from 78countries.







For more information about the March 19 Travel Advisory and the U. government's worldwide efforts to repatriate its citizens, please visit: https://go.usa.gov/xvCXk(English); https://go.usa.gov/xvCXq (Bengali); https://www.state.gov/coronavirus/repatriation/.





