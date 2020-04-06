Tk 72,750 cr bailout program announced



The government has come forward with a huge stimulus package to heal the possible financial scars of the country caused by global pandemic of the deadly coronavirus.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled it on Sunday allocating Taka 67,750 crore newly raising the amount to Taka 72, 750 crore. Earlier on March 25, the Prime Minister allocated Taka 5,000 crore for the export-oriented sectors.





The Prime Minister was addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban which was televised across the country. The government has undertaken four fresh programs to be implemented in phases as immediate, short and long terms.





''The first package amounting to Taka 30,000 crore will go to the affected industries and service sector organizations as working capital. Commercial banks will offer the money as loans from their own funds on the basis of bank-client relations on 9 percent interest, said the Premier.





''The borrowers will have to pay half of the interests while the government will pay the remaining half as subsidy,'' she added.





The second package amounting to Taka 20,000 crore will go to small and medium enterprises including cottage industries as working capital on 9 percent interest. "The borrowers will have to pay 4 percent interest of the loan while the rest will come from the government as subsidy,'' said the head of the government.



The third package is meant for hiking Bangladesh Bank's Export Development Fund to $5 billion from $3.5 billion in order to promote raw materials import under back-to-back LC.





The fourth package amounting to Taka 5,000 crore for pre-shipment credit refinance on 7 percent interest will be introduced by the Bangladesh Bank.





On March 25, the Prime Minister announced the first bailout package for the export-oriented sectors, especially for readymade garment (RMG) sector, on 2 percent interest. The bailout package amounting to Taka 72,750 crore is 2.52 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Bangladesh.







Sheikh Hasina said, local products alongside the export sectors would get special attention to address the possible global and domestic economic crisis stoked by the coronavirus pandemic.





Low-interest credit facilities would be introduced to boost the economic activities keeping the job of the workers and employees as well as the competitiveness of the entrepreneurs intact, she added.





''The coverage of social safety net will be widened to ensure the basic needs of people living below the poverty line, daily wage earners and people engaged in non-formal works,'' said the chief executive of the country.





Social safety net includes distributing food materials free of cost, selling rice at Taka 10 per kg, distributing cash among targeted people, enhancing the coverage of old-age allowance, widow allowance and allowance for the women oppressed by husbands in 100 most poverty-prone Upazilas.





The Prime Minister added, ''Employment generation will be prioritized in public expenditure while foreign tours and lavish expenditure will be discouraged.''





She said that lockdowns and disruption of communications to contain the pandemic were big blows to global economy.





