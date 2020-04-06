Internet service providers seek govt grant



The Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) on Sunday sought Tk 610 crore government grant to keep the services uninterrupted and protect the sector from losses amid the coronavirus outbreak.





ISPAB submitted an application to the Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Sunday.





They sought Tk 610 crore grant to pay six months' salaries of their staff and office rents and withdrawal of Value Added Tax (VAT) of the internet service providers for at least two years, reports UNB.





Fiber teams and network teams have been working round the clock when whole country is under partial lockdown after government announcement, the Association said.





As a result, different organizations including banks, insurance companies, call centers, software, media and hospitals are working uninterruptedly, they said.

