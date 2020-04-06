Carew to produce organic fertilizer large-scale



The state owned distillery Carew & Company (Bangladesh) is going to produce its organic fertilizer 'Sonar Dana' in a large scale in order to supply high quality fertilizer to the farmer at a low price.





"The state-owned company has undertaken an initiative to increase the production and commercialization of the fertilizer as per the direction of the Industries Ministry," according to an Industry Ministry press release issued on Sunday, reports BSS.





In this regard, Managing Director of Carew & Co Zahid Ali Ansari said that farmers are facing loss due to low quality organic fertilizers in the market. The use of organic fertilizers 'Sonar Dana' will increase productivity and quality of crops, he added.Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industry Corporation (BSFIC) established the organic fertilizer factory in 2012.







