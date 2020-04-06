AIBL donates Tk 5cr to PM relief fund





Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has donated Tk 5 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to combat the spreading of corona virus. Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Majumdar handed over the cheque to Mohammad Shameem Mushfiq, Assignment Officer of Prime Minister on Sunday. All employees of Al-Arafah Islami Bank also donated one day's salary eighty three lac eighteen thousand three hundred forty taka's cheque to PM relief fund.



