BB for ensuring bank employees' smooth movement





Bangladesh Bank (BB) has requested the Home Affairs Ministry to take necessary steps for ensuring smooth travel of bank employees during the ongoing general holidays in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.





BB Governor Fazle Kabir wrote a letter to the senior secretary of the home ministry on Saturday in this regard, requesting to adopt required measures to facilitate bank employees' movement to and from their respective work places without any hindrance.





The government has extended the holidays for all public and private offices from April 5 to April 11, including weekly holidays.





But, the central bank asked the banks to continue their banking services in limited scale by keeping open from 10am to 3pm during the general holidays from April 5 to April 9.

