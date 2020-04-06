Bashundhara provides PPE, masks, foods to Bangladesh Navy

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir jointly handing over the safety equipments and food to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury at Naval Headquarters in the capital on Sunday.



Bashundhara Group, leading business conglomerate of the country, on Sunday provided safety equipment and food to Bangladesh Navy as a part of their contributions to the Government's ongoing battle on corona situation.





Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and Vice-Chairman Safwan Sobhan Tasvir jointly handed over the medical supplies and food to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury at Naval Headquarters in the capital on Sunday.





The medical supplies include 50,000 masks, 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) and seven hundred packets of food. Earlier on Saturday, Bashundhara provided 25,000 facial masks to Dhaka Metropolitan Police for safety of its members, who are playing frontline role to combat novel corona virus outbreak.





On Wednesday, the group handed over 1,000 PPE and 50,000 masks to the Directorate General of Medical Service (DGMS). Bashundhara Group also donated Tk 100 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.







Besides, the business conglomerate is going to establish a 5,000-bed hospital for the treatment of corona infected patients in the country. The group is also distributing essential commodities everyday to the people, who are living from hand to mouth, in Dhaka.

