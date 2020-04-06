House under lockdown in Daudkandi









Daudkandi upazila administration on Sunday locked down a house at Bhelanagar village of Iliatganj Uttar union after a resident showed coronavirus symptoms.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kamrul Islam Khan said six families of the house were put under lockdown following the advice of the upazila health officer.

Sample from the man will be collected on Monday (today) for testing, he said.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 88 coronavirus cases and eight deaths. Another man died from COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Leave Your Comments