ACC director dies from coronavirus









A director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) died from coronavirus at Kuwait Maitree Hospital in Uttara on Monday.

Jalal Uddin Mohammad Saifuzzaman, director (administration) of ACC, had tested positive for coronavirus seven days ago and was undergoing at the hospital.





He died today, said Alimuzzamn, administrative officer of the hospital.

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed the detection of 18 new coronavirus patients, raising the total number of cases in the country to 88.

The country has so far reported nine deaths.

