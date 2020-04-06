Coronavirus: Court holiday extended till Apr 13









The Supreme Court has extended the holiday for courts by two more days.

April 14, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be added with the holidays, said a notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar on Monday.

The government has declared a general holiday and cut off mass transportation to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. On Sunday, the government declared April 12 and 13 as general holidays.





On March 24, a general holiday was declared for courts from March 29 to April 2 as per the directive of the Chief Justice. Then, on April 1, the holiday was extended till April 9.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 88 coronavirus cases and eight deaths. Another COVID-19 patient died at a hospital in Dhaka on Monday morning.

