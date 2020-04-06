Italy records lowest daily coronavirus deaths in nearly three weeks





Italy registered 525 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day total since March 19, health officials said Sunday.





The country registered its one-day high of 969 fatalities on March 27. The death toll has decreased in five of nine days since then.





Still, the coronavirus pandemic that claimed its first life in Italy on Feb. 20 has now resulted in a total of 15,887 deaths, more than in any other country based on official figures.





All told, Italy has registered 128,948 infections since the start of the outbreak, up from Saturday's 124,632. The number of active cases in the country climbed to 91,246, up from 88,274 a day earlier.





Of those infected, 28,949 are hospitalized with symptoms and 3,977 are in intensive care. The remaining nearly 60,000 cases represent people convalescing at home in self-isolation.





The total number of recovered individuals rose to 21,815, an increase of 819. That number is smaller than the 1,238 registered as cured in the previous 24-hour period.

