Poor people demonstrate for food in Jashore









Around 200 low-income and poor people demonstrated in front of Manirampur Upazila Parishad in Jashore demanding food aid as there is no income because of restrictions on movement to curb coronavirus transmission.

The people of Sundalpur, Agarhati, Gangra, Mohadebpur, Dolkhola, Mohonpur and Joypur village gathered at the upazila parishad compound for relief.

But they had to return empty-handed after waiting for hours.

Shahidul Islam, a transport worker from Sundalpur village, said he had no income as he could not go out amid restriction. “I haven’t received any food aid so far,” he said.

Another worker Harun said they waited in an open field for hours but at one stage, the uazila nirbahi officer left office.

However, Upazila Parishad Chairman Nazma Khanom assured them that the local administration would distribute food aid going from door to door.

UNO Ahsan Ulla Sharifi said 15 metric tonnes of rice had already been distributed. “Another 19 tonnes will be distributed. Besides, there is a help line. If anyone calls us and seeks relief, we’ll go to their houses with food aid,” he said.

He said they also prepared a list of people who came to the upazila parishad for help. “We’ll distribute food among them soon,” he said.

