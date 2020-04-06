Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 69,451









The global death toll from coronavirus jumped to 69,451 on Monday.

COVID-19, first reported in China in December, has so far infected 1,273,499 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 941,697 are currently being treated with 45,592 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 331,802 people have recovered.

Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed the detection of 18 new coronavirus patients, raising the total number of such cases in the country to 88.

It has so far reported nine deaths.

Coronavirus is affecting 200 countries and territories around the world and two international cruise ships.

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

