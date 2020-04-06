2 killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’





Two suspected yaba traders were killed in a reported gunfight with police in Jhimangkhali Chingri Project area of Teknaf upazila early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Mahmud Ullah, 26, and Mohammad Mizan, 24.

Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said they arrested Mahmud along with 5,000 yaba pills after raiding a microbus on Sunday morning.

Police took him with them during a raid in the area around 1am based on information given by him, the OC said.

“But as soon as police reached the area, a gang of yaba traders opened fire and tried to snatch Mahmud,” he said. “Mahmud and Mizan sustained gunshot wounds during the skirmish.”

They were taken to Teknaf upazila hospital where doctors pronounced them dead, the police officer said.

Police said they recovered 10,000 yaba pills, two LGs and bullet shells from the spot.

Last year, rights group Odhikar recorded 376 gunfight or cross fire deaths. Of them, police were responsible for 193.

Leave Your Comments