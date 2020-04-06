Bangladesh reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 29 new cases





Four person died from coronavirus and 29 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said Monday.

“Death toll from the virus infection is now 13. Twenty-nine more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 117,” he said in an online briefing.

The global death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 69,480 as of Monday.

The virus, first reported in China, has so far infected 1,274,346 people around the world, according to worldometer.

