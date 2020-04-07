Indians light candles for unity against COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights diyas at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. -IANS





Millions of Indians turned off lights at their homes and lit candles throughout the country on Sunday night following a call from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating unity among the people to fight against the deadly coronavirus.





The candle-lit vigil began just at 9:00 pm local time and lasted for nine minutes.





"Salute to the light of the lamp which brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which destroys negative feelings," Narendra Modi tweeted at the time of the vigil.





The Indian Premier on Friday called upon 1.3 billion citizens through a video-address to challenge the darkness of COVID-19 by lighting candles and lamps. People from across India responded accordingly on Sunday night as a sign of unity.





In his video-address Narendra Modi said, his government wanted everyone's support to tackle this crisis caused by the deadly virus.







India has been passing through a 21-day lockdown to gauge the proliferation of the Chinese virus.





The initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lauded at home and abroad by analysts and they termed it a unique move to unite the whole nation.





This type of gesture from a head of government is rarely seen which is highly effective at this juncture.





The recent initiative of Indian Premier to unite the SAARC nations to fight COVID-19 also drew thanks from many. Literally, the entire world is at a war. We all are affected. Someone has to come forward to unite all. Indian Prime Minister did it and he deserved thanks.







Coronavirus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan has so far killed at least 118 people with more than 4,300 cases of infection.





When a nation steps into a crisis, unity among people has to be maintained first of all. The crisis deepens if people lose confidence. In this context, the initiative taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is undoubtedly praiseworthy which can be an imitative example for other nations.





I would like to urge the government of Bangladesh to come forward with an initiative like this to boost the morale of the people and keep up unity among them to fight COVID-19.





United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has termed the coronavirus outbreak 'the biggest challenge for the world since the Second World War.'



The writer is Editor-in-Chief,

The Asian Age

Leave Your Comments