Eastern University starts online class





Authorities of Eastern University started online classes due to the Coronavirus situation. Professor Dr Shahid Akhtar Hossain, Vice Chancellor of Eastern University said, the university authorities has decided to continue online teaching and enroll new students for Summer Semester. In this way, we can utilize valuable Human-Hours of our dedicated faculty members as well as the students. Shahid Akhtar Hossain said, when the situation will be normal, review, compensation classes may be conducted by the faculty members to make it a win-win situation.



