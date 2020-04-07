UK declares £21 m for BD to fight COVID-19



The United Kingdom has announced 21 million pounds support to Bangladesh in containing outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The support will also help take preparedness against deadly coronavirus spread in the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and host community there, said a British Commission press release on Monday.





Seven million pounds of the amount will go for Unicef, World Health Organization and World Bank to help prepare the national health system, including managing logistics and procuring supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers, laboratory supplies for testing, and oxygen support in hospitals.







Three million pounds will go to UNDP to reach at least 2.16 million urban slums across 20 areas with awareness raising and hand washing facilities, in coordination with local health services.







"Over 1 million pound is for BRAC, which has mobilized the nationwide network of 50,000 community health workers and volunteers to raise awareness of COVID-19 in their communities," said the British High Commission.







The release also added that more than 10 million pounds is meant for the existing UN and NGO partners to maintain essential humanitarian services and prepare the Rohingya and host communities for Covid-19. Those will include establishing treatment centers, distributing soap, building more hand washing facilities, raising awareness about personal hygiene, and reaching out directly to the vulnerable older people with advice.

