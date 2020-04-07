Urvashi to debut in Telugu





Hindi actress UrvashiRautela is all set to make her Telugu debut. The model-turned-actress, who has worked in a few Hindi films, has so far acted only in one south Indian film a Kannada movie. Now, she has signed a Telugu film, 'Seeti Maar', opposite Gopichand, directed by Samapth Nandi. "It's a special song and the makers wanted a new face for it, so they roped in Urvashi. It's going to be a glamorous and typical mass appeal number," says a source from the unit. "The song will be shot once the lockdown is over," says the source, adding, "They are planning to erect a set especially for it".



Leave Your Comments