Reese says motherhood made her a better person





Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon says she became a better person when she had her daughter Ava and always chooses her roles with her child in mind, as she wants to promote positive female role models. Witherspoon has two children -- Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16 -- with former-husband Ryan Phillippe, and seven-year-old Tennessee with spouse Jim Toth.







"From the time I had her when I was 22, it changed my entire view of the world. It made me a better person, I became less of an asshole, honestly.







Now, it's really important for me to see how women are perceived and how women are written in a show," Witherspoon told OK!,reports femalefirst.co.uk. She added: "Plus, who directs and who creates the show is important to me as well. We all struggle to do the right thing and put great work into the world for our kids, so they see an accurate representation of the world."







The Legally Blonde actress set up her own production company to develop projects she wanted to see. Witherspoon says she's proud of what she's done. She said: "Before this, I was seeing a complete lack of interesting characters for women on screen and it really bothered me. I was seeing fantastic actresses all clamoring for one horrible part as the wife or the girlfriend. I thought, 'These women have so much more to offer.'"

