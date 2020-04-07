'Kothao Keu Nei', 'Bohubrihi'



In a bid to entertain the general viewers of the country during the days of their home-quarantine, Bangladesh Television (BTV) has planned to re-telecast two of once immensely popular drama serials in the history of the state-run TV channel. In this connection, 'Kothao Keu Nei' and 'Bohubrihi', two classical drama serials, are set to return on BTV once again.





Late iconic playwright, writer and director Humayun Ahmed has written both the drama serials.Produced by Barkatullah, the drama serial 'Kothao Keu Nei' was aired from 1992 to 1993 on BTV. During that time, the drama serial created a huge buzz among the audiences.





Still today, the drama is considered to be one of the most popular dramas of all time. Baker Bhai, the protagonist in the drama, got huge popularity among the audiences from all walks of life. The character of Baker Bhai was played by celebrated actor Asaduzzaman Noor.





In this drama, Suborna Mustafa played as Moona, while Abdul Kader appeared as Bodi, LutforRahman George as Majnu, Mahfuz Ahmed as Moti. Moreover, HumayunFaridi got huge response from the viewers for his role of a lawyer.





On the other hand, the family drama 'Bohubrihi', produced by Nawazish Ali Khan, was telecast from 1988 to 1989. The famous dialogue 'TuiRajakar' delivered by a parrot in the drama earned huge popularity and grabbed everyone's attention during the period of martial law in the country.





The dialogue was also meant to be presented as an expression of hate to the anti-liberation forces. The different characters in the drama were played by Abul Hayat, Asaduzzaman Noor, AlyZaker, AfzalHossain, LutfornaharLata, Lucky Enam, AbulKhair and Afzal Sharif, among others.

