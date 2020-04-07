Chanda stands beside rickshaw pullers

Golam Farida Chanda



Low-income people in the country are going through a crisis during the outbreak of the coronavirus. Those who survive on daily earnings are passing a very critical time. In this situation the people of the showbiz are coming forward to lend a supporting hand. They are extending help to anyone from anywhere. Some are helping on an individual level while others have band together to provide support.







Popular actress on the small screen Golam Farida Chanda was added to the listthis time. In her own initiative, the actress distributed rice, pulses, potatoes, onions, salt, oil and soap among 17 rickshaw pullers in Uttara area. She said, "When I stand on the porch of my home and I see that rickshaw pullers are struggling to get passengers, it saddens me. I tried standing beside these people as much was possible by me for my peace of mind."





She added, "At this moment those who live from hand to mouth are the worst to suffer. They are being forced to take to the streets for work. I urge all who are able to stand beside these helpless people."

