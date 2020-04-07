Footballer Sabina's house attacked in Satkhira





Bangladesh national women's football team captain Sabina Khatun and three others were injured in an attack on her house on Sunday evening at Sabujbagh of Satkhira sadar upazila, report UNB.







Sabina's sister Salma Khatun was admitted to Sadar Hospital with severe injuries. Their sister Shirin Khatun filed a case at Sadar Police Station that night accusing four people for the attack. Police have already detained two persons -- Jafar Gazi and Sohan Gazi -- for questioning.





Satkhira Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Aktharuzzaman said Sabina's neighbour Imon and three others were behind the attack. He said."A clash broke out after a minor family disagreement. Sabina Khatun and her sister Salma were injured in the attack. They have been admitted to the hospital."



