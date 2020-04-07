Bayern back in training amid coronavirus crisis

Bayern Munich, four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, last played when beating Augsburg on 8 March. -Collected



The team worked in small groups on the training ground to respect social distancing. The German club are no doubt preparing for their Champions League tie with Chelse.





The champions trained in groups of five but without any contact, as did Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg. Bottom side Paderborn worked in small groups and Coach Steffen Baumgart said it was important for players to "get the ball on their feet again".





Elsewhere in Europe, the Serie A season could be extended to September or October, the head of the Italian FA (FIGC) said on Sunday, warning that there could be an "avalanche of litigation" if it was not settled on the field.







Serie A has been suspended since 9 March because of the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed almost a quarter of the global death total. Several club presidents have suggested that the season should be called off.







Italy has been the world's worst affect nation by the coronavirus so heavy precautions are being taken. More than 1,300 people have died in Germany from the coronavirus.

