Free bus service introduced for doctors, health workers in Ctg



Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) on Monday launched a free bus service for doctors, nurses and health workers working at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Faujdarhat in collaboration with Marsha Transport Limited.





CMP Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the bus service on Dampara Police Lines, reports BSS.





Under the free bus service, two buses will run daily at 7 am and 2.30 pm between city's Kotwali and BITID via Anderkilla, Chawkbazar, Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Nasirabad No 2 Gate, GEC, Agrabad, Tigerpass, Alankar crossing and Colonelhat-Salimpur.





The doctors, nurses and health workers working in BITID for testing Corona patients will only be able to avail the bus service.





Additional service will also be provided considering the distances to cater the need of the service users. Public transport is prohibited under the current circumstances but there will be no restriction on transporting doctors, nurses and health workers working in BITID, Chattogram, the source added.







Divisional health director Dr. Hasan Shahriar Kabir, CMP additional commissioners Amena Begum,S. M. Mostaq Ahmed Khan and Shymol Kumar Nath, Director of BITID, Chatogram Dr MA Hasan Chowdhury, Chairman of Marsha Transport Limited Mortaza Siddiq and its director Abdul Awal Mortaza were present on the occasion.





