Vehicle importers for exempting port fare, halting car auction





Motor vehicle importers have demanded that they be exempted from paying port fare and car auction be suspended until December next following the coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh Recond-itioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (Barvida) made the demand in a statement on Monday, reports UNB.







Welcoming the government's announcement of the stimulus packages of Tk 72,750 crore, the organization said this has been a timely step to overcome the negative impacts of coronavirus on the country's economy.It thanked the government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for such an economic plan. Barvida said vehicle importers bring in motor vehicles through Mongla and Chattogram ports.







"Barvida requests the government to exempt the port fare and the customs authorities to suspend the vehicle auction activities until December this year," the statement said, adding that banks are requested to lower the interest of the already taken loans by the vehicle importers. Barvida also urged the government to ensure that importers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) get loans at lower interest alongside the export-oriented industries.



