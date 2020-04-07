Vivo extends phones' warranty for corona





Global smartphone company Vivo announced that it will be extending the warranty of its smartphones till May 31. This extension applies to whose warranty was expired on March 25. In the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak, the government has announced public holidays and advised to stay at home. In this context, Vivo announced the extension of the warranty.







Vivo service center will remain closed during this situation. However, the company is providing a hotline service from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Hotline numbers are- 01318563993 and 01318563995. Customers can also contact through the Facebook page, website and email.







Vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke said, 'Vivo has always given priority to post-sells services for the customers. As we always put the customers at first, Vivo has decided to extend the warranty at this crucial time.'

