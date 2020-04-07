Standard Chartered announces measures to fight coronavirus



Standard Chartered has recently announced a set of global measures to serve the present and long-term needs of its clients, communities and employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.







Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters said, "I would like to call out a big thanks to my colleagues who in many cases have worked heroically to keep all of our operations running. He thanked customers for trusting us with their financial affairs during this most challenging of times."







The support measures announced include- a) USD1 billion financing commitment for companies across all its markets that provide goods and services to help the fight against COVID-19, and those planning the switch into making products that are in high demand to fight the pandemic; b) USD50 million global fund to help communities affected by COVID-19 across its global footprint.







The Group will immediately donate $25 million to support emergency relief in its most affected markets. The additional $25 million will help communities over the medium term to recover from the economic impact of the virus.





It will also match contributions made by its employees and other donors to meet the $50 million target c) The management of the bank has also introduced a range of measures to protect the safety and wellbeing of their employees, enabling remote working practices. All staff are encouraged to up-skill themselves through a wide range of virtual learning resources available, at their convenience.

