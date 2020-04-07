PM's stimulus package termed as well-thought out, substantial





Bangladesh Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Forum welcomed the Prime Minister's stimulus package of Taka 72,750 crore to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the national economy.





'We congratulate the government of the Prime Minister Sheik Hasina for generously and promptly offering the 'Stimulus Package' in the midst of the Covid-19 shock. It is well-thought out, deliberate and substantial to achieve the desired objective," said Bangladesh PKI Forum President A K M Shamsuddoha in a press release issued on Sunday.





He said the financial requirements of all segments of the economy are being met and it will jump start the economic engine the moment the lockdown is over. "We express our strongest support and appreciation for the government's efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic which is a public health crisis that has hurt and humbled most of the developed world," he added.





Shamsuddoha said the mobilization and engagement of Bangladesh government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has protected the people and brought the admiration for them in the frontline.





Unlike immediate response of instant layoffs in the United States that led to an increase of unemployment by 6.6 million on April 1, 2020, Bangladesh companies will be able to retain personnel on meet the payroll, he added. He said all businesses were faced with disrupted cash flows and there was the serious possibility of business shutdown.





The PKI Forum president also congratulated the government for handling the Covid-19 pandemic and keeping the workers and respective industries alive.





"This Package will bring confidence to the overseas buyers, investors and banking sector when they see the government buy-in into the private sector industry support to maintain the global supply chain intact in spite of Covid-19," he added.

