Marico gives 5m to PM's relief fund

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal and Chief Financial Officer Elias Ahmed pose for a photo during handing over Tk 5 million to PM's relief fund on Sunday.



To support the government's efforts in the fight against Covid-19, Marico Bangladesh has contributed Tk 5 million to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund on Sunday.





Marico officials handed over a cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's office on Sunday. The Prime Minister participated in the program through video conference while PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the cheque in-person on her behalf. Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal handed over the cheque.







Marico Chief Financial Officer Elias Ahmed was also present during the exchange. Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had called upon everyone to stand beside the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19. Responding to the call and as part of its social responsibility, Marico took this initiative.







Regarding this, Ashish Goupal said, "We are undergoing an unprecedented global crisis. We all need to step up and do our part. It is only our collective efforts that can help us win in the fight against Covid-19. This humble contribution is our support towards the government in addressing this public health crisis. We remain committed to do the best we can to enable our members, our consumers and the society at large to brave through these difficult times."





Earlier, in addition to implementing work-from-home, allowing 'critical-only' workforce at its factory to produce daily essential products adhering to all precautionary measures of WHO (World Health Organization) and DIFE (Department of Inspection of Factories and Establishments), Marico has distributed protective gear for everyone working with Marico.







The Company has paid salaries in advance to all employees as well as unconditional humanitarian allowances to employees of its distributors and outsourced workers.



