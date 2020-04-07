LGRD Minister for participation of NGOs





LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam on Monday underscored the need for participation of NGOs and civil society alongside the government to tackle the challenge of coronavirus.





"NGOs are engaged in different social activities in slums of the city and I think the participation of NGOs and civil society are important to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said while speaking at a coordination meeting on engaging NGOs in the relief distribution held at the Wasa Bhaban in city's Karwanbazar area.







The minister also said there is a need for professional engagement for tackling the problems low-income people are facing in the capital.





He also stressed the importance of devising an action plan for Dhaka metropolitan area, reports UNB.





The meeting also decided to form 10 subcommittees under the supervision of ward councilors in both Dhaka city corporations.





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor-elect Atiqul Islam, senior secretary of Local Government Division Helaluddin Ahmed, Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau, Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation and representatives of different NGOs were present at the meeting.





