Spanish deaths fall for fourth consecutive day

Spain's fall comes after a peak last Thursday, when 950 people died with the virus. -Reuters



The daily number of coronavirus deaths has fallen in Spain for a fourth consecutive day, boosting hopes the country has passed the outbreak's peak.





Monday's increase of 637 deaths means 13,055 have died in total.





Spain's population has been living under severe restrictions for more than three weeks, with lockdown measures now extended toward the end of April. The nation has more than 135,000 confirmed cases, the most in Europe, but new infections have been slowing.





Spanish officials plan to widen coronavirus testing to include those without symptoms. "It is important to know who is contaminated to be able to gradually lift Spanish citizens' lockdown," Foreign Minister Arancha González said in a TV interview.





Slowing death rates in a number of the worst-hit European countries, including Italy, France and Germany, are raising hope that strict social distancing measures are curbing the spread of Covid-19 - the disease caused by the virus.





Austria's chancellor announced on Monday plans to start easing some of the restrictions in place because of the pandemic.





There have been more than 1.2 million cases and 70,000 deaths confirmed around the world since the virus emerged in China in







December, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.





Monday's figures show an increase of 4,273 new confirmed cases, bringing the national total to 135,032.





Spain's total number of cases is second only to the United States, which has a much larger population.





The country of 47 million people also has the second-highest death toll in the world, behind Italy. But Monday's figure of 637 is the lowest recorded in almost two weeks, since 24 March.





It is a drop from the 674 new deaths confirmed on Sunday. The daily death toll hit a peak of 950 last Thursday.





María José Sierra, deputy head of Spain's health emergency committee, said the pandemic's growth rate appeared to be slowing down "in almost every region" of the country.





Checkpoints were lifted on Monday at a number of hard-hit towns in the Catalonia region.





Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said at the weekend that some restrictions, including keeping non-essential workers at home, could be lifted after Easter.





He said the country was "close to passing the peak of infections", but that he was extending lockdown measures until 25 April because the restrictions were "saving lives".





Businesses, including shops and restaurants, have been closed since 14 March and residents have been told to stay home and only go outside to carry out essential tasks.





The pandemic has claimed more than 50,000 lives across the continent.





The death toll in Italy is the highest in the world, standing at 15,877. But as in Spain, the daily numbers of deaths and infections are declining. A total of 525 fatalities were reported on Sunday by the civil protection ministry - the lowest since 19 March.





The director of the National Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, said that if the trend continued the authorities would consider easing the month-long lockdown.





In Austria, where a total of 220 deaths have been reported, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced plans to begin easing some of the restrictions imposed there. If Austrians continued to comply with the current measures, smaller, non-essential shops could be allowed to re-open in just over a week's time, he said.





Meanwhile, the French finance minister warned that the economic contraction this year will most likely be the worst for the country since World War Two.





France's daily death toll fell to 357 on Sunday, compared to 441 in the previous 24 hours. A total of 8,078 fatalities have been reported since 1 March.





Two of Germany's most senior ministers called for an economic support package for EU countries facing the coronavirus pandemic. But Heiko Maas and Olaf Scholz stopped short of accepting the so-called "corona-bonds", which would share the debts of the worst-affected countries across the eurozone.





In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in hospital but was in "good spirits", according to a spokesman. The 55-year-old remains "under observation" after being admitted to hospital with persistent symptoms of coronavirus as a precautionary measure on Sunday.





The Department of Health said on Sunday that 621 more people had died in hospital, taking the total death toll to 4,934.





---BBC

Leave Your Comments