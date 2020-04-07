Cuba's doctors are in high demand

Cuban doctors hold a farewell ceremony before heading to Italy to help with the coronavirus outbreak. -Reuters



Cuba has long been proud of sending thousands of its doctors to work around the world as icons of socialist solidarity - and important sources of dollars.





But the coronavirus pandemic has given a communist government with a reputation as a medical power one of its toughest domestic challenges since Fidel Castro seized power six decades ago.





All but bankrupted by US economic sanctions, the Caribbean island nation is grappling with the threat posed to the oldest population in the Americas, where more than 20 per cent are aged over 60. When the number of patients mounts but the number of healers does not, whom do you call?







That was the question for Giulio Gallera, the health minister in Lombardy, the Italian region worst hit by covid-19.





The army was erecting a field hospital with 32 beds in a car park in Crema, 50km (30 miles) south-east of Milan. But what about doctors to attend them? "Someone said to me: 'Write to the Cuban ministry of health,'" recalls Mr Gallera. Barely a week later, on March 22nd, 52 medics arrived from Havana, waving Cuban and Italian flags.







Locals sent them warm clothing and bicycles for their commute. A severe outbreak of Covid-19 could also potentially threaten the domestic authority of a government whose comprehensive free healthcare system has been a pillar of the revolution's success, report agencies.





But the global outbreak has also created diplomatic opportunities, say analysts. The government has stepped up its overseas medical program, sending doctors and nurses to help fight the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began, as well as Italy, Andorra and elsewhere.





The strategy had long been a soft power play for the island, said Nicholas Watson, Latin America director at the consultancy Teneo, in a note. "[President Miguel] Díaz-Canel is not just looking to restore revenues that the program used to provide but to drive a wedge between the US and Europe over the medical assistance program."





Cuba has so far reported close to 250 cases of Covid-19, mostly related to foreign visitors, and six deaths - an Italian and a Russian tourist and four Cubans. On March 20 it shut its borders, banned tourism and began implementing measures to curb the virus.





This year's May Day parade has been cancelled for only the third time since the 1959 revolution. Schools, bars and public transport between provinces have been shut down. Restaurants and stores remain open but with new rules on social distancing and hygiene, and all outside gatherings for festive purposes are banned.





Mr Díaz-Canel has appeared daily in the state-run media since the restrictions were rolled out, co-ordinating measures and urging citizens to take the threat seriously.





"We have in our favour a public health system for all, a dedicated scientific community and an effective civil defence system, a party and a government that put Cubans at the centre of their attention," he said in a nationwide address last month as he announced preliminary measures to contain the pandemic.





"Serenity, discipline and collaboration, values that every Cuban has incorporated, can prevent the spread of the virus," he added.





Paul Hare, a former UK ambassador to Cuba who lectures at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies, said the country's tight social control over its population would also aid the effort.





But, he added, "the strains on the Cuban health service will show in equipment and resources".





While Cuba still boasts the best health statistics in the region, including number of doctors and nurses per capita, many health facilities are in disrepair and there are scattered pharmaceutical shortages.





Cuba initially did little Covid-19 testing but is now conducting more than 500 a day - a fivefold increase since last month - after a donation of kit from China.







The government has not said how many ventilators are available. Community-based doctors and nurses, as well as medical students, have been going door to door asking about recent travel, contacts with visitors from abroad and possible symptoms.





Suspected cases are swiftly quarantined in state facilities. Confirmed cases have been hospitalized and their primary contacts quarantined.





The measures appear to have drawn near unanimous support."I approve of the measures, though the government should have taken them earlier, especially closing the border like other countries did," said Anaida González, a retired nurse from central Camagüey province.







---Agencies

