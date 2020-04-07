US death toll nears 10,000

First responders transporting a patient outside of Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, New York, Sunday. -NYT



A government report found medical facilities stretched to capacity and in need of everything from ventilators to thermometers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain was in the hospital. Iran moved to end a shutdown of businesses.







As the number of new deaths held relatively steady in New York, where another 599 people died over the past day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo expressed cautious optimism Monday that the state's sharply rising curve of infections and deaths might be starting to level off. "It is hopeful," he said, "but it is also inconclusive, and it still depends on what we do."





New York City remains the center of the nation's outbreak, with harrowing scenes of panicked doctors and besieged hospitals. One city councilman said officials were considering creating temporary mass graves in one of the city's public parks, an idea Mr. Cuomo was dismissive of.





But even as Mr. Cuomo spoke of a "possible flattening of the curve," he made it clear that hospitals were already being stretched to the limits. And he doubled the maximum fine for violating social distancing rules, to $1,000, calling compliance more important than ever.







"If we are plateauing, we are plateauing at a very high level, and there is tremendous stress on the health care system," Mr. Cuomo said, adding that system was already at maximum capacity.





Then he used a driving metaphor: "This is a hospital system where we have our foot to the floor, and the engine is at redline. And you can't go any faster, and by the way you can't stay at redline for any period of time, because the system will blow."



New York's 599 new deaths from the virus marked a slight increase from Saturday, when 594 people were reported dead, but a drop from Friday, when the state's daily death toll peaked at 630. All told 4,758 people have died from the virus in New York.





And Mr. Cuomo cautioned against overconfidence. "This is an enemy that we have underestimated from Day 1, and we have paid the price dearly," he said, warning that just because the numbers looked like they might be moving in the right direction did not mean that the crisis was over. "Other places have made that mistake."





Mr. Cuomo sounded more confident about the supply of ventilators than he has in days, insisting at one point that "everyone has what they need," if not what they would like, even as they continue to split some machines among more than one patient and use other devices in ways that are less than ideal.





And he thanked the state of Oregon for sending 140 ventilators to New York, and several other states for agreeing to send their ventilators to current hot spots. "That is the right attitude," he said. "That's the only way we do this as a nation."





Mr. Cuomo was sharply critical of New Yorkers who are growing lax on social distancing.





"Look: people are dying, people in the health care system are exposing themselves every day to tremendous risk, walking into those emergency rooms," he said. "And then they have to go home to their family, and wonder if they caught the virus and they're bringing it home to their family. If I can't convince you to show discipline for yourself, then show discipline for other people."







---NYT

